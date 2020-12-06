Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Georgia Governor Pushes Back on Trump's Call for Resignation

Newsmax Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Dallas Democrats Call For End To Attorney General Ken Paxton's "Ridiculous Legal Pursuit" To Overturn Election [Video]

Dallas Democrats Call For End To Attorney General Ken Paxton's "Ridiculous Legal Pursuit" To Overturn Election

he Dallas County Democratic Party is calling for an end to Attorney General Ken Paxton's legal attempts to invalidate President-elect Joe Biden’s 2020 election victory. Katie Johnston reports.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 00:57Published
Trump urges turnout in Georgia runoff, repeats fraud claims [Video]

Trump urges turnout in Georgia runoff, repeats fraud claims

In campaign rally for Georgia senators, Trump tells voters to turn out in record numbers as ‘revenge’ for his defeat.

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO     Duration: 04:38Published
Donald Trump puts his grievances at centre stage during Georgia campaign rally [Video]

Donald Trump puts his grievances at centre stage during Georgia campaign rally

US President Donald Trump pressed his own grievances over losing thepresidential election at a rally in Georgia at the expense of the politicalbattle for control of the Senate. Thousands of largely..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:43Published