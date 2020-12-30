Kinzinger: Upwards of 100 GOP Lawmakers Will Vote to Not Accept Election Results
Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., thinks "upwards of" 100 GOP lawmakers will vote to not accept Joe Biden's victory when Congress convenes on Jan. 6 to count the Electoral College votes."I hope I'm wrong. I'm guessing it will be upwards of 100," Kinzinger told Charlie Sykes...
