Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Kinzinger: Upwards of 100 GOP Lawmakers Will Vote to Not Accept Election Results

Newsmax Wednesday, 30 December 2020 ()
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., thinks "upwards of" 100 GOP lawmakers will vote to not accept Joe Biden's victory when Congress convenes on Jan. 6 to count the Electoral College votes."I hope I'm wrong. I'm guessing it will be upwards of 100," Kinzinger told Charlie Sykes...
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Published
News video: GOP lawmaker: This is why Trump continues election rhetoric

GOP lawmaker: This is why Trump continues election rhetoric 04:55

 Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) spoke to CNN’s Jim Sciutto about efforts by President Trump to overturn the 2020 election results and what he thinks the long term effects will be.

You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

GOP Rep. predicts 'chaos' when Congress certifies electoral college count [Video]

GOP Rep. predicts 'chaos' when Congress certifies electoral college count

Rep. Adam Kinzinger tells CNN’s Dana Bash that Republicans need to follow the Constitution and certify the Electoral College votes on January 6th.

Credit: Bleacher Report AOL     Duration: 01:10Published
GOP Senator Says Efforts to Overturn Election Would Go Down ‘Like a Shot Dog’ in the Senate [Video]

GOP Senator Says Efforts to Overturn Election Would Go Down ‘Like a Shot Dog’ in the Senate

Despite efforts in the House, the Senate seems ready to move on. Veuer’s Tony Spitz has the details.

Credit: Veuer     Duration: 00:56Published
Maryland Rep. Andy Harris One Of 106 GOP Lawmakers Supporting Texas' Election Lawsuit [Video]

Maryland Rep. Andy Harris One Of 106 GOP Lawmakers Supporting Texas' Election Lawsuit

Maryland's lone Republican congressman is one of 106 GOP lawmakers supporting a lawsuit brought by Texas against four key swing states that aims to delay those states from casting their electoral votes..

Credit: WJZ Baltimore     Duration: 00:19Published