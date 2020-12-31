Global  
 

Sen. Hawley blasts 'hypocritical' Democrats over election count objection, points to Bush race

FOXNews.com Thursday, 31 December 2020 ()
Senator Josh Hawley, R-Mo., joined "The Story" exclusively on Wednesday to speak out after receiving backlash from Democrats over his stated plan to object to several states' presidential electors when Congress certifies the election next week.
