President-elect Joe Biden announced the nomination of his two trusted advisors with decades of combined experience in national security to key posts in the Department of Defense. Biden nominated Dr. Kathleen Hicks as the Deputy Secretary of Defense and Dr.Colin Kahl as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy. They will be partners to Secretary of Defense-designate Lloyd Austin to advance the BidenFull Article
Dr.Kathleen Hicks Named Deputy Secretary Of Defense
RTTNews 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Ted Cruz Will Oppose Trump Judicial Nominee
Sen. Ted Cruz will oppose President Donald Trump’s nominee for the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals. Cruz will vote against judicial..
Wochit News