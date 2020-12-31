Sen. David Perdue, R-Ga., one of two Republican senators facing a runoff election next week, is quarantining after coming in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, his campaign said in a statement Thursday.Full Article
Sen. Perdue in COVID Quarantine Just Days Before Runoff
