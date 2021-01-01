Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, sounded the alarm Friday about the lack of strategy at the federal level for distributing the coronavirus vaccination and called for urgent action.Full Article
Romney calls for 'urgent' action to fix coronavirus vaccine delays
FOXNews.com 5 shares 100 views
Related News coverage
Novartis provides update on CAN-COVID trial in hospitalized patients with COVID-19 pneumonia and cytokine release syndrome (CRS)
· The Phase III trial investigating canakinumab plus standard of care (SoC) did not meet its primary endpoint of a greater chance..
GlobeNewswire
Biopharma Leaders Unite to Stand with Science
· Nine CEOs sign historic pledge to continue to make the safety and well-being of vaccinated individuals the top priority in..
GlobeNewswire