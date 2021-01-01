President Donald Trump's extraordinary challenge of the Nov. 3 presidential election is becoming a defining moment for the Republican Party, one that will come to a head at Wednesday's joint session of Congress to confirm the Electoral College results. Senate Majority Leader...Full Article
GOP Risks Deep and Lasting Rift Over Electoral College Challenge of Biden
Newsmax 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Robert Reich: Can Biden Heal America When Trump And His Allies Don’t Want It Healed? – OpEd
In case you missed the news, Joe Biden was elected president of the United States. With almost all ballots counted, Biden has over..
Eurasia Review