Mitch McConnell's home in Louisville, Ky., was vandalized over his blockage of a vote on a Senate bill that would provide $2,000 in stimulus checks to Americans, reports WDRB.Full Article
McConnell's Home Vandalized Over Blockage of Stimulus Checks
Newsmax 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
Senator Sherrod Brown Vows to Join Sanders’ Filibuster and Push for $2,000 Stimulus Checks
Wibbitz Top Stories
Senator Sherrod Brown
Vows to Join Sanders’
Filibuster and Push for
$2,000 Stimulus Checks.
On Tuesday, Ohio..
-
Pelosi, McConnell homes vandalized after Congress adjourns without securing $2,000 stimulus checks
USATODAY.com
-
Mitch McConnell's home was vandalized with graffiti in response to his objection to increase stimulus checks to $2,000
Business Insider
-
Wall Street falls just short of Tuesday's record levels at the close
Proactive Investors
-
Stocks ease at midday after hitting record highs in the morning
Proactive Investors
You might like
More coverage
WCBI NEWS AT TEN - 12/06/2020
WCBI
WCBI NEWS AT TEN - 12/06/2020
GOP 'skinny' coronavirus aid bill fails in Senate
Reuters - Politics
Business Matters - BM20190603
WFMZ Allentown, PA