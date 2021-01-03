Republican Sens. Pat Toomey and Lisa Murkowski said Saturday they'll oppose the push from their party colleagues challenging President-elect Joe Biden's Electoral College win next week.Full Article
Toomey, Murkowski Oppose Push Against Electoral College Vote
