Axios: Trump to Give Reps. Nunes, Jordan Presidential Medal of Freedom

Axios: Trump to Give Reps. Nunes, Jordan Presidential Medal of Freedom

Newsmax

Published

President Donald Trump is expected to give Rep. Devin Nunes the Presidential Medal of Freedom on Monday, according to a source who is knowledgeable about the intentions, The Washington Post reported on Sunday.The California Republican is one of the president's closest...

Full Article