House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy on Sunday backed an effort by some Republicans to challenge the Electoral College outcome when Congress convenes this Wednesday to certify the results, The Hill reported.Full Article
Rep. McCarthy Backs Attempts to Challenge Electoral College Results
Newsmax 0 shares 1 views
Related News coverage
ANCHORING: 5pm a block new year day
WTVQ Lexington, KY
ANCHORING: 5pm a block
You might like
More coverage
'Be a good salesman, talk a big future, mention AI, and he will probably give you money': How the Vision Fund lost its way.
Business Insider
· SoftBank's Masayoshi Son has enjoyed a 40-year career in which he built SoftBank into one of the world's largest tech investors..