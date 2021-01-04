FOX News has learned that former House Intelligence Committee chairman Congressman Devin Nunes, R-Calif., will receive the Presidential Medal of Freedom during a ceremony at the White House on Monday.Full Article
Rep. Devin Nunes to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom
