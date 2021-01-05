What To Expect From Congress' Electoral College Count
Congress will meet to tally the votes of the Electoral College. The ceremony has recently taken as little as 23 minutes to complete. But on Wednesday it could take hours.Full Article
[NFA] Hundreds of supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday in a bid to overturn his election..
Colorado Congress members shared their experience as protestors broke into the US Capitol today.