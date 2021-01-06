Hundreds of Trump supporters joined a rally in downtown D.C. a day before Congress affirms President-elect Joe Biden's victory with unproven claims of widespread election fraud.Full Article
Hundreds of Trump Supporters Rally in DC Ahead of Congressional Vote
