Can Trump Pardon Himself?
Published
President Trump reportedly is said to be considering pardoning himself before he leaves office. NPR discusses whether there is a legal rationale for such a move.Full Article
Published
President Trump reportedly is said to be considering pardoning himself before he leaves office. NPR discusses whether there is a legal rationale for such a move.Full Article
President-elect Joe Biden told reporters he believes Donald Trump is not fit to serve the nation as President, and that Trump not..
United States House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has spoken to the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff on Friday (Saturday NZT) about..