House Democrats Move Ahead With Trump Impeachment Plans
In the wake of the attack on the U.S. Capitol by supporters of President Trump, House Democrats are planning to vote to impeach Trump this week.Full Article
Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin joins CNN’s Jake Tapper to discuss the attack on the Capitol and House Democrats’ plans to impeach..
House Majority Whip James Clyburn tells CNN’s Jake Tapper that House Democrats might wait until after President-elect Joe..