Florida Man Seen Carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Lectern During Capitol Riot Is Out On Bond
Published
The Florida man seen carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern during the riot at the U.S. Capitol has bonded out of jail.Full Article
Published
The Florida man seen carrying House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's lectern during the riot at the U.S. Capitol has bonded out of jail.Full Article
The man seen in the viral Getty photo walking with Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's lectern was released on bond Monday.
Watch VideoLaw enforcement has made dozens of arrests, including men pictured here: One shown taking House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's..