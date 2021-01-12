Sweeping reforms to the Mental Health Act will give those in a mental health crisis a "greater choice and autonomy" over their care, the government has promised.Full Article
Reforms to Mental Health Act will offer 'greater choice and autonomy'
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Competition Is What States Make Of It: A US Strategy Toward China – Analysis
Eurasia Review
By Kaleb J. Redden*
China today represents the “most consequential long-term challenge we face as a nation.”2 While..
How Pope Francis Gets ‘The Common Good’ Wrong – OpEd
Eurasia Review
You might like
More coverage
"My Manager Said 'Just Write Some Songs You Dickhead'" - Tim Minchin In Conversation
Clash
The nerd icon tells Clash why he fled ‘psychopathic’ Hollywood and how he wrote his new single on an airport piano (well,..
HR Asia Announces Best Companies to Work for in Asia from Vietnam
PR Newswire Asia
The 'economy or virus' delusion
Business Insider