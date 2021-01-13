Kim Yo Jong, the younger sister of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, calls out the South Korean government "truly weird group" during a significant conference.Full Article
Kim Yo Jong Calls South Korean Government "Truly Weird"
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
China Gave North Korean Dictator Unapproved COVID-19 Jab
Wochit
Japanese intelligence sources say North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has received a COVID-19 vaccination from the Chinese..
You might like
More coverage
S. Korea agency says N. Korea killed 2, shut capital to stop coronavirus
WorldNews
SEOUL, South Korea — North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has ordered at least two people executed, banned fishing at sea and locked..