Michael Cohen Writes Foreword for Trump Impeachment Book
Published
A bound edition of materials about President Donald Trump's second impeachment will feature a foreword from an estranged associate, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.Full Article
Published
A bound edition of materials about President Donald Trump's second impeachment will feature a foreword from an estranged associate, former Trump attorney Michael Cohen.Full Article
It's quite ironic that although The Atlantic is generally presumed to be a liberal publication, if one listens to the views of its..
In his forthcoming book “Disloyal,” former Donald Trump lawyer Michael Cohen takes readers deep inside his close relationship..
Trump's personal lawyer repeats claims about the president's actions during 2016 campaign