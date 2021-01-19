Pompeo criticizes multiculturalism, 'all the -isms' as 'not who America is'
Published
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo derided "multiculturalism" and other "-isms," tweeting Tuesday that they "distort" the nation's founding.Full Article
Published
Secretary of State Mike Pompeo derided "multiculturalism" and other "-isms," tweeting Tuesday that they "distort" the nation's founding.Full Article
Business Insider reports that outgoing Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said "multiculturalism" is un-American.
"Our enemies..