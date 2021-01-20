Sen. McConnell Pressed to Fight Trump Impeachment
Published
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., reportedly faces a fractured Republican Party and an internal backlash for his criticism of former President Donald Trump.Full Article
Published
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., reportedly faces a fractured Republican Party and an internal backlash for his criticism of former President Donald Trump.Full Article
By Matt Haines
President Donald Trump’s departure from the White House January 20 – four years after he wrestled..
Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham criticized the House impeachment efforts on Wednesday.
Graham appeared to shade Senate Majority..