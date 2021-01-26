Trump endorses Sarah Huckabee Sanders for Arkansas governor
Published
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Sarah Huckabee Sanders in her run for Arkansas governor on Monday night.Full Article
Published
Former President Donald Trump endorsed Sarah Huckabee Sanders in her run for Arkansas governor on Monday night.Full Article
Sarah Huckabee Sanders Is
Running for Governor of Arkansas.
Trump's former White House press secretary announced on..
Former White House Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders is reportedly planning on following in her father Mike Huckabee’s..