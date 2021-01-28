White House open to using reconciliation to pass Covid relief bill
Press secretary Jen Psaki said Thursday the White House would not be ruling out reconciliation as a means to pass his $1.9T Covid relief bill.Full Article
During a bipartisan meeting on Wednesday, White House officials reportedly spoke about the next round of COVID-19 relief checks
Top Democrats in the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives filed a joint $1.9 trillion budget measure on Monday, in a step..