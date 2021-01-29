Numerous House Democrats sent a letter to President Joe Biden appealing for the White House to push for recurring cash payments to Americans in upcoming COVID-19 relief proposals, pressing the administration to go further in its plans to mitigate the economic decline due to the pandemic.Full Article
Lawmakers Push Biden to Back $2000 Recurring Stimulus Checks
