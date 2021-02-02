New Zealanders are set to find out whether the Pfizer vaccine has been approved by Medsafe.The announcement will be made at 2pm by the Ministry of Health and Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will then hold a press conference from Waitangi.The...Full Article
Watch live: New Zealanders set to find out whether Pfizer vaccine approved by Medsafe
New Zealand Herald0 shares 3 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
New Zealand approves Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine
Reuters Studio
New Zealand medicines regulator Medsafe has provisionally approved the use of a COVID-19 vaccine jointly developed by U.S...