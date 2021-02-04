Biden Open to Sending $1,400 Stimulus Checks to Smaller Groups

President Joe Biden stated in a call with House Democrats that he was open to transferring $1,400 payments to a smaller cluster of Americans in the next series of COVID-19 relief legislation and changing his overall price tag of $1.9 trillion.

