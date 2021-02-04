The Irish government has said the post-Brexit Northern Ireland protocol is not going to be scrapped, despite calls from the DUP for it to be replaced.Full Article
Row grows over post-Brexit NI protocol as Dublin says it 'won't be scrapped'
