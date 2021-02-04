Democratic impeachment managers ask Trump to testify under oath
House impeachment managers are requesting that former President Trump testify under oath at his trial before the Senate next week.Full Article
Two-thirds of the Senate needs to agree to impeach the former president.
Impeachment managers called on Trump to testify under oath during the trial in a letter on Thursday