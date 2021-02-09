6 Republican Senators Voted Trial Constitutional
Six Republican Senators crossed the aisle to vote with all 50 Democrats Tuesday to declare the second impeachment trial against former President Donald Trump constitutional.Full Article
By Dora Mekouar
Donald Trump’s status as the only U.S. president to be impeached twice may be his most lasting..
The U.S. Senate on Tuesday rejected a Republican effort to stop former President Donald Trump's upcoming impeachment trial on a..