McConnell To Vote To Acquit Trump
Published
The Senate minority leader has made his decision on the article of impeachment, a source familiar with his decision tells NPR's Susan Davis.Full Article
Published
The Senate minority leader has made his decision on the article of impeachment, a source familiar with his decision tells NPR's Susan Davis.Full Article
Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has told his colleagues that he will vote to acquit former President Donald Trump of..
His announcement ends a long period of silence over whether he would consider convicting Trump.