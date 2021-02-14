Covid 19 coronavirus: So we are moving into level 3 - what does that mean for you?

Covid 19 coronavirus: So we are moving into level 3 - what does that mean for you?

New Zealand Herald

Published

New Zealand moved down to Covid-19 alert level 3 overnight, after officials declared the coronavirus is under control in this country. So what does level 3 mean? What are we allowed to do? Can I leave the house? Jacinda...

Full Article