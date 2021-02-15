Sen. Lindsay Graham (R-S.C.) on Sunday stated he spoke with former President Donald Trump and indicated he is “ready to move on” after his acquittal by the Senate in his second impeachment trial.Full Article
Trump Ready to Move on After Acquittal Says Sen. Graham
