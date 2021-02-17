Former President Donald Trump on Tuesday denounced Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell. This marks a growing feud between the two most senior Republican voices following the party's loss of the White House and domination of the Senate.Full Article
Donald Trump Condemns Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in Deepening Republican Rift
HNGN0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Trump Unloads On 'Dour, Sullen And Unsmiling' McConnell
KCAL 9 CBS LA
Former President Trump unloaded on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell in a lengthy statement Tuesday, after McConnell voted..
Trump lashes out against ‘political hack’ McConnell
Reuters Studio
You might like
More coverage
‘Political hack’ Trump lashes out against McConnell
Reuters Studio
U.S. President Donald Trump lashed out at Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday, signaling a growing feud between the..
Trump goes after McConnell in scathing letter
Bleacher Report AOL