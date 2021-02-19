White House says no G-7 invite for Russia
Published
The G-7 is unlikely to invite Russia to become the G-8 any time soon, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.Full Article
Published
The G-7 is unlikely to invite Russia to become the G-8 any time soon, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.Full Article
President Biden took the global stage Friday at the Munich Security Conference to discuss how his administration will approach..
The U.S. will use a NATO summit this week to emphasize Washington's sharp departure from the stance of the Trump administration...