Donald Trump Jr.: Donald Trump is ‘still the future of the Republican Party’
Published
Former President Donald Trump is the future of the Republican Party, his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. argued on Thursday.Full Article
Published
Former President Donald Trump is the future of the Republican Party, his eldest son Donald Trump Jr. argued on Thursday.Full Article
Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) says he’d support former President Trump if he’s the Republican nominee in 2024, despite strongly..
Disgraced former President Donald Trump still has his arms wrapped about the GOP, even if some Republicans want to move on.