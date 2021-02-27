Anas Sarwar becomes new Scottish Labour leader - 10 weeks before Holyrood elections
Glasgow MSP Anas Sarwar has been elected as Scottish Labour's new leader - just 10 weeks before the Holyrood elections.Full Article
The race between MSPs Monica Lennon and Anas Sarwar will come to an end this morning when the new party leader is announced.
Scottish Labour is set to announce its new leader – just 10 weeks before the Holyrood election.