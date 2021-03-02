The chancellor will promise to utilise his "fiscal firepower" to protect the jobs and livelihoods of Britons when he delivers his budget on Wednesday.Full Article
Chancellor promises to use 'fiscal firepower' in budget to protect jobs and livelihoods
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Sunak vows to use ‘fiscal firepower’ to protect jobs, ahead of Budget
The Chancellor will unveil his Budget tomorrow
Wales Online
Small Acts Can Become A Power No Government Can Suppress – OpEd
The American Rescue Plan (ARP) was passed in the House this past week and now heads to the Senate, where it will no doubt be..
Eurasia Review