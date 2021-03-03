South Carolina adds firing squad to list of execution methods
South Carolina senators Tuesday added a firing squad to the electric chair as alternatives if the state can’t execute condemned inmates by way of lethal injection.Full Article
Executions in South Carolina can now be carried out by firing squad after senators moved to address a shortage of lethal injection..