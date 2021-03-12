DOJ Says At Least 100 More People Could Be Charged Over Capitol Attack
Published
The Justice Department says the investigation into the Capitol insurrection will likely be one of the largest in American history.Full Article
Published
The Justice Department says the investigation into the Capitol insurrection will likely be one of the largest in American history.Full Article
Watch VideoFrom Saturday Night Live to HBO to South Park, major players in entertainment are starting to depict QAnon. But experts..
Pedro Rivera reports