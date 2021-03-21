Philippine Defense Chief Asks Chinese Flotilla to Leave Reef
A government watchdog overseeing the disputed region said about 220 Chinese vessels were seen moored at Whitsun Reef, which Beijing also claims, on March 7Full Article
Delfin Lorenzana claims the flotilla anchored at Whitsun Reef is manned by Chinese militias.