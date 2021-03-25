Florida Gov. DeSantis to open COVID vaccine eligibility to all adults
Published
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that Florida would open COVID vaccine eligibility to all people age 18 and over at the beginning of April.Full Article
Published
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced Thursday that Florida would open COVID vaccine eligibility to all people age 18 and over at the beginning of April.Full Article
For those waiting patiently for the eligible age to drop so they can get a COVID-19 vaccination, Governor Ron DeSantis has some..
CBS4's Jessica Vallejo reports on the latest details on Gov. Ron DeSantis lowering the COVID-19 vaccine age eligibility to 50.