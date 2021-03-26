President Joe Biden, at his first formal press conference on Thursday, announced he would double his vaccine goals to 200 million doses in his first 100 days.Full Article
Joe Biden Pledges 200M Vaccine Shots in 100 Days During 1st Press Conference
