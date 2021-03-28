Biden staffer blocks Ted Cruz from taking video at migrant facility
Published
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, showed video of a woman he identified as a Biden administration staffer blocking him from recording at a migrant facility.Full Article
Published
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, showed video of a woman he identified as a Biden administration staffer blocking him from recording at a migrant facility.Full Article
President Joe Biden on Wednesday named Vice President Kamala Harris to lead U.S. efforts with Mexico and Central America's Northern..