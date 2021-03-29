Education Secretary Gavin Williamson has labelled recent claims of sexual abuse in schools "shocking and abhorrent".Full Article
Education Secretary vows action over 'shocking and abhorrent' school sexual abuse claims
Sky News0 shares 1 views
Advertisement
Related news coverage
Icaros: ‘If You Increase The Competition Of Ideas, More Truth Emerges’ – Interview
For this interview, I have reached out to Icaros, principal author of the blog coronacircus.com. He is part of a group of liberty..
Eurasia Review
School abuse: 'Rape culture' allegations are 'shocking', says Williamson
BBC Local News: Sussex -- The education secretary says he will take 'appropriate action' and urges victims to report abuse.
BBC Local News