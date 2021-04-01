Jim Clyburn launches scathing attack on Joe Manchin over filibuster
Published
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been pleading with his fellow Democrats for bipartisanship by opposing killing the filibuster — and they've had enough.Full Article
Published
Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., has been pleading with his fellow Democrats for bipartisanship by opposing killing the filibuster — and they've had enough.Full Article
Manchin is the only Democratic senator who has not signed on as a cosponsor to S. 1 and opposes changing filibuster rules to aid..