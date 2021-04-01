Delta Airlines slammed by Cotton for 'praising' Georgia election law CEO spoke out against
Published
Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., slammed Delta Airlines for previously "praising" the Georgia election law criticized by the company's CEO.Full Article
Published
Senator Tom Cotton, R-Ark., slammed Delta Airlines for previously "praising" the Georgia election law criticized by the company's CEO.Full Article
[NFA] Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook on Thursday was the latest corporate leader to speak out against the state of..
ATLANTA (AP) — The CEO of Georgia-based Delta Air Lines said Wednesday that the state’s new election law overhaul is..
Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian on Wednesday called Georgia’s controversial voting law “unacceptable” in what appears to be a..