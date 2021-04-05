Warnock deletes Easter tweet amid backlash
Sen. Raphael Warnock faced criticism on Sunday over a tweet on Easter, saying the “meaning” of the holiday “is more transcendent” than the actual resurrection of Jesus.Full Article
Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-GA), who was a prominent Atlanta preacher before he was elected to the Senate, deleted a tweet on Easter..