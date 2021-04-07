Trump Gives Mo Brooks 'Total Endorsement' in Alabama Senate Race
Former President Donald Trump Wednesday gave Rep. Mo Brooks his "complete and total endorsement" in the race to represent Alabama in the U.S. Senate.Full Article
Alex Torres-Perez was at Bullet and Barrel where Representative Mo Brooks was expected to announce his run for the US Senate.
Former President Trump weighed in on Wednesday in the Republican Senate primary in Alabama, endorsing Rep. Mo Brooks, one of his..