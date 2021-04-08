Associate of Matt Gaetz expected to plead guilty, lawyers say
Published
Fritz Scheller, an attorney for Joel Greenberg, said Thursday "I'm sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today."Full Article
Published
Fritz Scheller, an attorney for Joel Greenberg, said Thursday "I'm sure Matt Gaetz is not feeling very comfortable today."Full Article
Watch VideoA man closely connected to Republican Rep. Matt Gaetz of Florida is expected to plead guilty to sex trafficking and..
The associate could cooperate with prosecutors, giving them information about Mr. Gaetz’s relationships that investigators are..